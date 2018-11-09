WEIR Grp PLC/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (WEGRY)

WEIR Grp PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for WEIR Grp PLC/S in a report issued on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year.

WEGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEIR Grp PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEIR Grp PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.23. WEIR Grp PLC/S has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.27.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

