Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Weis Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of WMK opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.28. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $869.08 million for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

