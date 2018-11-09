Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,219,000 after purchasing an additional 677,202 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,777,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $116,140,000 after purchasing an additional 612,039 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth $10,978,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,252,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,876,000 after acquiring an additional 415,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth $8,718,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. 94,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,771,315. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/wellington-shields-capital-management-llc-trims-position-in-vodafone-group-plc-vod.html.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.