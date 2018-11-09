Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 76,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 32.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 99,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 24,220 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 378,515 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after buying an additional 82,413 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.68. 22,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,793,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $69.72 and a 1 year high of $125.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.50 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

