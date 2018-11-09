Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Bought by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,714 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $118,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 264,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,307,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 323,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after acquiring an additional 75,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

