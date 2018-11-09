Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will report sales of $255.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.30 million to $259.90 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $224.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $963.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $951.50 million to $979.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.04 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of WAL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. 530,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, Director Michael Patriarca bought 2,140 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $100,109.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,875 shares in the company, valued at $415,172.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 275.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 545,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 400,624 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 81.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 613,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 274,587 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.4% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 572,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 267,017 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 93.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 253,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,226,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

