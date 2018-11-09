Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (WIW)

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:WIW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,241. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $11.75.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

