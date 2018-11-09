Western Digital Corp (WDC) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,040,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,628,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,435 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,398,246 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $263,058,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,836 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,931,000 after purchasing an additional 49,960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,321,676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,720,000 after purchasing an additional 135,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,160,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $167,236,000 after purchasing an additional 61,116 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital to $80.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Western Digital stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $80,150.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $850,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/western-digital-corp-wdc-shares-sold-by-cadence-capital-management-llc.html.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.