Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Issues Earnings Results

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WPRT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,903. The company has a market capitalization of $333.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.38. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Westport Fuel Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,187,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,950 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,386,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,462 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 657,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 457,780 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 330,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

