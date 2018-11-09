William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Everbridge (EVBG)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday. William Blair also issued estimates for Everbridge’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVBG. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Everbridge from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of EVBG traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.46. 390,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,097. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.09 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 67.58% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Kent Mathy sold 33,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $1,574,201.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $39,592.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,621 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,846. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.7% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,886,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,459,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 18.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 315,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $1,088,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

