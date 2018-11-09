Shares of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 260 to GBX 250. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. William Hill traded as low as GBX 190.10 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 194.25 ($2.54), with a volume of 8564457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.70 ($2.62).

WMH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of William Hill to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.99) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of William Hill to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 286 ($3.74) in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 297.73 ($3.89).

Get William Hill alerts:

In other news, insider Ruth Prior bought 38,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £100,614.84 ($131,471.11).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “William Hill (WMH) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/william-hill-wmh-hits-new-52-week-low-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

William Hill Company Profile (LON:WMH)

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.