William Hill (WMH) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

William Hill (LON:WMH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the gambling company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 290 ($3.79). Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s previous close.

WMH has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on William Hill from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 297.73 ($3.89).

Shares of LON:WMH opened at GBX 198.25 ($2.59) on Wednesday. William Hill has a 1 year low of GBX 239.10 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 345 ($4.51).

In other news, insider Ruth Prior purchased 38,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £100,614.84 ($131,471.11).

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

