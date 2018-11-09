Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Stake Boosted by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2,118.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,626 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 764.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 147,452 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 104.6% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 58,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 97.9% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 307,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 152,119 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,735,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,152,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.55 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.87%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,773.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Zamarin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $993,625. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

