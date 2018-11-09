Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co set a $155.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.85.

WLTW traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.12. 12,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,395. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $164.99.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.20%.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $268,589.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,473.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd J. Jones sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $381,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 3,261.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

