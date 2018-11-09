WillScot (WSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WillScot stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.89. 2,431,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -4.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. WillScot has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WillScot stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of WillScot worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Friday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

