Windstream (WIN) Debt Trading 2.5% Higher

An issue of Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) bonds rose 2.5% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The debt issue has a 10.5% coupon and is set to mature on June 30, 2024. The debt is now trading at $84.50 and was trading at $82.50 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

Several brokerages have commented on WIN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Windstream from $7.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Windstream in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Windstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Shares of WIN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,911. The firm has a market cap of $197.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.09. Windstream Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $3.55. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Windstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Windstream Holdings Inc will post -10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Windstream by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 112,870 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Windstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $842,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Windstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Windstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

