Windstream (WIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.55 EPS

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $3.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. Windstream’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of WIN stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Windstream has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $197.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Windstream from $7.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Windstream in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Windstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Windstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windstream during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Windstream in the second quarter worth $173,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Windstream in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Windstream by 31.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.
About Windstream
Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.
Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
