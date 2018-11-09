Windstream (WIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.55 EPS

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $3.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. Windstream’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WIN stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Windstream has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $197.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Windstream alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Windstream from $7.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Windstream in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Windstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Windstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windstream during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Windstream in the second quarter worth $173,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Windstream in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Windstream by 31.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/windstream-win-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-3-55-eps.html.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Windstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.