WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 163,181 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,181 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,957,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,235,000 after buying an additional 3,694,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,824,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,894,000 after buying an additional 1,369,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,985,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,820,000 after buying an additional 683,457 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,728,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,046,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,395,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,420,000 after buying an additional 83,810 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $109,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,629,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $99,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $436,038 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 16.80. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 55.14%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

