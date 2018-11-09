WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $11.81 Million in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 167,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,807,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of Robert Half International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1,113.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,364 shares in the company, valued at $21,030,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$68.51” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

