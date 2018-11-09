Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 34,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,932. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Wood & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 9,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $731,622.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $859,856.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,348.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,942. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

