Worthington Industries (WOR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of WOR opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $39.29 and a 1-year high of $49.93.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 67.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

