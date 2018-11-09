Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

WMGI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wright Medical Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Wright Medical Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 price target on Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Wright Medical Group in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $30.19. 2,891,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,555. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Cooke sold 13,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $377,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $32,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,083. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,741,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,681 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,995,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,050,000 after acquiring an additional 106,353 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,305,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $95,919,000 after acquiring an additional 612,326 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 48.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 556,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 180,334 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.