Xperi Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (XPER)

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Xperi has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $676.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Xperi had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $100.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. National Securities assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Xperi Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (XPER)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/xperi-corp-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-20-xper.html.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.