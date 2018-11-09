Xperi (XPER) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15), Morningstar.com reports. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $100.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $676.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.67. Xperi has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Xperi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Xperi during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xperi by 14.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 50,749 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi during the third quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 70.3% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Xperi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

