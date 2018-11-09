XpresSpa Group (XSPA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. On average, analysts expect XpresSpa Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XpresSpa Group stock remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,387. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. XpresSpa Group has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised XpresSpa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

