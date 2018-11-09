Xylem (XYL) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.57.

XYL stock opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Xylem has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

In other news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4,780.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,112,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,056 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 38.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,189,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 880,125 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Xylem by 43.7% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,615,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after acquiring an additional 795,628 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 629,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,317,000 after acquiring an additional 600,183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 553.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

