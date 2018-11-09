Yair Seroussi Sells 15,000 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $12.66 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $284.75 million, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.67.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DSP Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,658,000 after acquiring an additional 91,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DSP Group by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DSP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DSP Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

