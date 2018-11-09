Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.58.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,691,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 349,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 124,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 43,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,855,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,182,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 23.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

