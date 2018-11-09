Yandex NV (YNDX) Position Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Yandex by 37.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,924,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,392,000 after buying an additional 2,427,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yandex by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,204,000 after buying an additional 1,195,070 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Yandex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,426,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,816,000 after buying an additional 63,582 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Yandex by 7.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,602,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,344,000 after buying an additional 241,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its stake in Yandex by 1,536.8% in the third quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 3,543,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,044,000 after buying an additional 3,326,862 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $29.10 on Friday. Yandex NV has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 2.43.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Yandex had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. Yandex’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Yandex from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

