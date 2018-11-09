Yangarra Resources (YGR) Given New C$8.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ FY2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YGR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, September 14th.

Yangarra Resources stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.65. 719,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.15 and a 52-week high of C$6.50.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$29.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources will post 0.90000004972376 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,200.00. Also, insider Gurdeep Singh Gill purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$120,834.00. Insiders bought a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $689,359 in the last quarter.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

