Yelp (YELP) Given a $39.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) received a $39.00 price target from research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded down $12.24 on Friday, reaching $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,789,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,299. Yelp has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.50, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Yelp had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $571,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $162,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,135,885. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Yelp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,659 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 31.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Yelp by 16.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,383 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Yelp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 87,520 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Yelp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

