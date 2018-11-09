Yelp (YELP) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Aegis

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Aegis from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Aegis’ target price points to a potential downside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YELP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 621.43, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.29. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. Yelp had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $571,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,135,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Yelp by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 111,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 5,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 35,524 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Yelp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,550 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $55,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.