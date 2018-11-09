Yossi Keret Sells 4,754,963 Shares of Weebit Nano Ltd (WBT) Stock

Weebit Nano Ltd (ASX:WBT) insider Yossi Keret sold 4,754,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$152,158.82 ($107,914.05).

Shares of ASX WBT opened at A$0.03 ($0.02) on Friday.

About Weebit Nano

Weebit Nano Limited focuses on developing a non-volatile memory based on silicon oxide. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

