Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 102.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 99.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 79.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $173,234.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $344,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.30 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/yum-china-holdings-inc-yumc-shares-bought-by-sterling-capital-management-llc.html.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.