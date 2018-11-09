Z Energy Ltd (ZEL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12

Z Energy Ltd (ASX:ZEL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd.

Z Energy stock opened at A$5.38 ($3.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.55.

Z Energy Company Profile

Z Energy Limited sells transport fuel in New Zealand. It supplies fuel to retail customers, as well as commercial customers, such as airlines, trucking companies, mines, shipping companies, and vehicle fleet operators, as well as supplies bitumen to roading contractors. The company also offers Z card and Star card services for businesses to buy fuels.

