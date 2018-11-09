Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report $205.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $208.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $181.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $825.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820.10 million to $828.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $849.13 million, with estimates ranging from $745.00 million to $913.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 534,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,729. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Brooks Automation news, VP David Jarzynka sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $52,753.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Joseph sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $74,670.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,399 shares of company stock valued at $913,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2,387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

