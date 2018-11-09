Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $698.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

OGE stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 164,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,482. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $92,252.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 840.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,081,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 966,925 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,148,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,139,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,056,000 after buying an additional 685,018 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,187,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,815,000 after buying an additional 511,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $17,826,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OGE Energy (OGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.