Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Steven Madden reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $458.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Steven Madden to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.52.

In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $143,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,788.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $398,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $771,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 81.8% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 11.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.3% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 14.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $32.43. 572,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,589. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.57%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

