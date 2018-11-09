Zacks: Analysts Expect Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) will announce sales of $157.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.09 million and the highest is $159.30 million. Blue Apron posted sales of $210.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full year sales of $701.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $683.97 million to $715.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $779.79 million, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $830.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 89.80%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

APRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $1.90 to $1.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Blue Apron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.34.

APRN opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.10. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other Blue Apron news, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $237,332.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $198,369.66. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 194,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,217.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,589,039 shares of company stock worth $2,693,555. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Apron by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 1,661,211 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Blue Apron by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 4,025,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 142,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Blue Apron by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 102,982 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

