Zacks: Analysts Expect Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.39. Qurate Retail Inc Series A reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QRTEA shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. George acquired 220,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $4,500,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 37,497.5% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 74,995 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.6% during the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 135,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 12.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 41,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.9% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 223,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRTEA stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,557,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

