Zacks: Analysts Expect Spire Inc (SR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to report $237.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.29 million. Spire reported sales of $258.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $75.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.03. Spire has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at about $34,977,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 17.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.