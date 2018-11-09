Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.36 Million

Brokerages expect AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) to report sales of $34.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.82 million. AquaVenture reported sales of $32.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full-year sales of $133.28 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $142.94 million, with estimates ranging from $142.58 million to $143.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AquaVenture.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AquaVenture from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities set a $30.00 price target on shares of AquaVenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AquaVenture from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup set a $23.00 price target on shares of AquaVenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaVenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAAS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 259,018 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,421,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 621.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 219,215 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAAS stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.74. AquaVenture has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $455.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. It operates through Seven Seas Water and Quench segments. The Seven Seas Water segment delivers treated bulk water to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The Quench segment focuses in the rental and servicing of POU water filtration systems and related equipment, such as ice and sparkling water machines, and from the contracted maintenance of customer-owned equipment.

