Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Franklin Street Properties reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Street Properties.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of FSP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. 498,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,314. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.