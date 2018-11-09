Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.32). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,247.65% and a negative net margin of 168.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of LXRX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.97. 262,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,686. The company has a market cap of $902.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.73. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8,364.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 120,611 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,352,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

