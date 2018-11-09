Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MOTIF BIO PLC/S (MTFB) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Analysts predict that MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MOTIF BIO PLC/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.31). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MOTIF BIO PLC/S will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MOTIF BIO PLC/S.

MTFB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MOTIF BIO PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price target on shares of MOTIF BIO PLC/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MOTIF BIO PLC/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of MTFB stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 0.57.

MOTIF BIO PLC/S Company Profile

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

