Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $658.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.14 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $237.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.94.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 467 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.03, for a total transaction of $99,485.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,250.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $5,586,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,121,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,902,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,178 shares of company stock worth $62,189,621 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 359,685 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $120,897,000 after acquiring an additional 37,183 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,921 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PANW opened at $188.44 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $239.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

