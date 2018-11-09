Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bojangles Inc (BOJA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bojangles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.23. Bojangles posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bojangles will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bojangles.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Bojangles had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $138.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.29 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOJA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bojangles from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bojangles from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

BOJA stock remained flat at $$16.08 during midday trading on Friday. 521,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bojangles has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $593.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of Bojangles by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 20,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees increased its stake in shares of Bojangles by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees now owns 133,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Bojangles by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 148,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bojangles by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bojangles during the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

