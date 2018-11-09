Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Will Announce Earnings of $4.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce earnings of $4.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.22 and the highest is $4.57. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $2.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $18.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.85 to $19.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.85 to $18.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.02, for a total value of $319,521.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $2,747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,557 shares of company stock valued at $10,005,222 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 31,477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 777,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,716,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,497,008,000 after buying an additional 614,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 439,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,134,000 after buying an additional 405,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,922,000 after buying an additional 363,407 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 942,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,936,000 after buying an additional 200,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $284.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $251.66 and a 12 month high of $360.88.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.