Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Will Announce Earnings of $4.38 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce earnings of $4.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.22 and the highest is $4.57. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $2.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $18.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.85 to $19.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.85 to $18.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.02, for a total value of $319,521.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $2,747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,557 shares of company stock valued at $10,005,222 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 31,477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 777,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,716,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,497,008,000 after buying an additional 614,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 439,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,134,000 after buying an additional 405,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,922,000 after buying an additional 363,407 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 942,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,936,000 after buying an additional 200,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $284.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $251.66 and a 12 month high of $360.88.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply