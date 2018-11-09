Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will announce sales of $195.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.77 million to $205.79 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $226.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $810.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.27 million to $831.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $855.69 million, with estimates ranging from $793.28 million to $930.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 465.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 164,783 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 29.4% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 233,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 135.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 193,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 111,402 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

