Zacks Investment Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine in a report released on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Aevi Genomic Medicine’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

GNMX stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.61. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 209,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.35% of Aevi Genomic Medicine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sol J. Barer acquired 2,551,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,448,979.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,028,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,910.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

